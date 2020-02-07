Kerala Budget 2020 | No cheer for Kozhikode district

The State Budget presented by Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac in the Assembly on Friday failed to cheer Kozhikode with nothing specific offered for the development of the district.

The Malabar Chamber of Commerce (MCC) has slammed the Budget for failure to address issues concerning north Kerala. “Malabar has been completely ignored, while the Budget appeared to have focused on Kochi,” MCC president A. Shyam Sundar and secretary K.K. Manu said.

Mr. Sundar said the Budget had not given a thought to the development needs of Malabar.

No proposals had been made to revive traditional industries, he said.

He said the Budget had ignored the poor condition of roads in Malabar.

The Light Metro project for Kozhikode city also did not find mention in the Budget.

The budget, Mr. Sundar said, unfortunately failed to chalk out a scheme for acquiring land for the expansion of the Calicut International Airport.

‘Raw deal’

Malabar Development Council (MDC) president C.E. Chakkunny said the Budget gave raw deal to Malabar, especially Kozhikode. “Real estate, construction and automobile sectors will suffer on account of the State Budget,” he said.

However, he appreciated some of the proposals to bring in fiscal discipline, redeployment of government employees, exclusion of the rich from welfare schemes and regulation of double pensions.

The Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) said that the State Budget had ignored much-awaited projects such as the development of Beypore Port and Calicut airport and widening of the Vellimadukunnu-Mananchira road and Elathur-Mananchira road.

“The government has not been able to come up with concrete proposals to revive the economic slump in the State,” CCCI president Subair Kolakkadan and secretary Rajesh Kunhappan said.

‘Disappointing’

The Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association said the State Budget was disappointing.

The proposal to start 1,000 new Kudumbashree hotels to provide the typical Kerala meals for ₹25 would result in the closure of hotels and restaurants which were already reeling under severe economic pressure, association president Moideenkutty Haji and general secretary G. Jayapal, said.

MP’s demand

Meanwhile, M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, has urged the State government to reduce sales tax on aviation turbine fuel at the Calicut airport just as it had done for the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

Airline companies would reduce fares only with the reduction of sales tax on aviation fuel, he said.