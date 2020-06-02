Kerala Bank office opened

Kozhikode

02 June 2020 00:10 IST

M.Mehboob, chairman of Consumerfed, opened the Kozhikode regional office of Kerala Bank here on Monday.

He said that the bank would support the weak economy of the State through various loan schemes so as to ensure food security and to make Kerala self-sufficient.

The 100 branches of Kerala Bank in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts come under the Kozhikode region of the bank, a press release said.

Advertising

Advertising