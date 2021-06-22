Kozhikode

Kerala a haven for mafias: Surendran

BJP State president K. Surendran has alleged that gold smugglers and criminal gangs are operating in the State with the support of the State government.

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Surendran said that the latest incident involving the Ramanattukara accident revealed that the mafia had made Kerala a safe haven for their nefarious activities. It was unbelievable that the Home Department was unaware of two gangs fighting out in the streets near the Calicut International Airport, he said.

He wondered how criminal gangs from Kannur, Cherpulassery, and Koduvally reached Kozhikode city and Calicut airport during the COVID-19 lockdown. All these gangs had links with political parties in the State, Mr. Surendran alleged.


