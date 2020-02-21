Kera Cabs to expand service to 2 more districts

Kera Cabs, an app-based taxi booking venture of native taxi operators in Kerala, has decided to expand its service to Malappuram and Palakkad districts after their successful operation in Kannur and Kozhikode districts.

With the support of about 1,000 taxi operators, the service will be launched by the first week of March.

K.K. Hassan Ayoob, Chairman, Kera Cabs, told reporters here on Friday that the mobile application they designed for the operation had already been downloaded by about 29,000 users in Kerala.

“Compared to other online taxi service providers, we offer competitive fare for passengers within Kozhikode and Kannur city limits now. It will be followed in other districts as well and drivers who have joined the network will be assured better returns,” he said.

‘Govt. support’

Mr. Ayoob said the online service venture, which was launched a few weeks ago in the State with the cooperation of all prominent trade unions, had the support of Kerala government.

“We take the lowest commission for facilitating the operation with cash back offers for our clients. Like other online services, we too assure features like 24X7 customer support and panic button for ensuring passengers’ safety,” he said.

It was on February 3 that the service of Kera Cabs was launched in Kozhikode district. According to the service providers, Kera Cabs has the support of 500 drivers in Kozhikode district alone. The android application for the service was designed in such a way to accommodate the service of about two lakh drivers in Kerala, they said.