Keeping alive the love of music, virtually

No lockdown can deter the coming together of music aficionados, Pattinte Kootukar has proved. A motley group of around 60 people popular in the music circuits of Kozhikode, Pattinte Kootukar is known to liven up every concert in the city with their presence.

But, the lockdown meant no more musical programmes, dampening the spirit of music lovers in the group. However, they found a way out of the situation by organising virtual concerts on their WhatsApp group.

By 8 p.m. every day, over the last 13 days, all members turn active in the group. A guest singer sings and records 10 songs rendered by a playback singer and posts them to the group, one by one. Each song is followed by discussions and feedback for about 20 minutes. By 11 p.m., the members log out of the group with the satisfaction of having attended a concert.

“This gives the same feel of a stage show. Even the singers admit that. They have to put in the same effort that they put into a stage show for the virtual concert,” says Ansar C.V., secretary of the group.

The group has around 200 members at present, though most of them are guests and will be removed once the lockdown is lifted. “The virtual concerts were conceptualised solely for the duration of lockdown,” says Mr. Ansar.

On the eve of Vishu on Monday, the group was livened up with 10 songs originally rendered by playback singer S. Janaki, sung by one of the guest singers. Sometimes, discussions on music go on after the concert, well into afternoon the next day, by which time the members are all excited for the next musical session.