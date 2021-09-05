Keep Palayam, Central markets clean, says SHRC

Panel registers suo motu case following media reports on unhygienic conditions

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has asked the Secretary, Kozhikode Corporation, to take steps to keep the Palayam market and fish and meat stalls at the Central market clean.

Commission judicial member K. Baijunath said in a release that facilities for traders and people should be improved. The Corporation Secretary has been asked to submit a report in four weeks. The commission made the remarks while registering a suo motu case based on media reports. Mr. Baijunath pointed out that the vegetable market at Palayam, frequented by around 1,500 people a day, had no proper toilet. The authorities claim that the market will be shifted from there soon.

There is no clean drinking water at the Central market. Also, there is no water to clean the premises and toilets. Besides, public taps are absent. Thousands of people flock to the market every morning. Fish and meat are sold in unhygienic conditions.

With the biogas project failing to take off, the place is filled with filth. The commission blamed the corporation for the situation, alleging that the civic body had been forgetting its responsibilities to ensure public health.