Keep city clean and safe, says Kerala Minister M.B. Rajesh

February 27, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh has urged the people of Kozhikode to keep the city not just safe, but clean too.

Laying the foundation stone for the vending market-cum-food street on Kozhikode beach on February 26 (Monday), the Minister pointed out that vendors who worked late into night should be the sentinels of cleanliness, and that the Corporation as well as the public had the responsibility to ensure the cleanliness of the city.

The vending market and food street have been set up at a cost of ₹4.06 crore in a joint effort by the Corporation, National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), and the Department of Food Safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

The food street, meant to supply quality food to beach-goers, will have a facility for scientific liquid waste management similar to an sewage treatment plant. As many as 90 registered street vendors are part of the project.

Mayor Beena Philip presided over the event, while Elamaram Kareem, MP, and MLAs Ahamed Devarkovil and Thottathil Raveendran were guests of honour.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.