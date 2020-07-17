KEAM exams held under COVID-19 protocol

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance test for admission to professional courses was held at 37 centres in Kozhikode district on Thursday in line with the COVID-19 protocol.

Sources said that the students had reached the examination centres by 8 a.m. and they were examined by volunteers and subjected to sanitisation procedures. Twenty students were accommodated in each room and 24 in the special rooms for students under quarantine.

No student appeared in the afternoon examination for engineering courses at nine centres.

Parents were allowed to wait on the premises only at some places.

The test for engineering and pharmacy courses was held between 10 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. and the maths exam for engineering was held between 2.30 p.m. and 5 p.m. As many as 10,262 students wrote the morning test and 7,625 wrote the afternoon examination. Only 82% of those registered were present in the morning and 78% in the afternoon.

In Thirssur

In all, 9,769 students wrote the KEAM examinations in Thrissur district on Thursday, by maintaining COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Though 11,800 students had registered for the examinations, 2,031 of them didn’t appear for them.

As many as 65 students wrote examinations in special quarantine rooms.

There were 680 class rooms arranged in 40 examination centres.

Students were permitted to the hall after thermal scanning and sanitising.

The KSRTC arranged special services.

The police controlled the traffic and arranged travel for students from containment zones.

There were facilities for disposing of the gloves and masks of students after the examination at each centre.