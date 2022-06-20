Kayaking competition to be held at Thusharagiri from August 12

June 20, 2022 01:19 IST

Kayakers from 20 countries expected to take part in event

The International Kayaking Competition-Malabar River Festival will be held at Thusharagiri in Kozhikode from August 12 to 14. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas told reporters here on Sunday that Kerala, with its rich biodiversity, is quite suitable for adventure tourism.

The Malabar River Festival, which will be held after a two-year break due to the pandemic situation, is being organised by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society with the help of the District Tourism Promotion Council and the grama panchayats of Kodenchery and Thiruvambady. The technical team of Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association will control the event while Initiative Outdoor team from Nepal is in charge of safety and security. Elge Timing from Kashmir will be in charge of time tracking.

Events such as kayak slalom, boater cross and down river race will be held at Chalippuzha and Iruvazhinji Puzha. Around 100 foreign Kayakers from 20 countries besides 200 kayakers from different States of India, including Kerala, are expected to take part in the event.