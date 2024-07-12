Kayakers start arriving for Malabar River Festival in Kozhikode

Hundreds of Kayakers from over eight countries are expected to take part in the 10th edition of the four-day Malabar River Festival (MRF) that begins in Kodenchery and Thiruvamabady grama pacnhayats in upland Kozhikode on July 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far 13 international Kayakers, including Benjamin Jacob (France), Manu Vink Wackernagel (New Zealand), Eric Hanson (Norway), Martina Rossi, Paulo Rogna (Italy), Maria Korinava, Daria Kuznetsove, Anton Sveshnikov (Russia), and Mike Krutyansky (Spain), have confirmed their participation. While some of them have already reached Kodenchery, most are expected to arrive by July 19 and engage in practice sessions for the remaining four days before the festival. Besides them, several Kayakers are expected to arrive from Nepal, other Asian countries, and various Indian states. A colourful procession will be held in Kodenchery town on July 24 at 3 p.m. announcing the event.

Various pre-events of the festival have been held in the upland villages since the last week of June. The angling competition held at Pulikkayam and the State off-road championship held in Kodenchery were crowd-pullers. Several other events like mud fest, mud football, cycle rally from three districts to Kodenchery, State-level Kabbaddi championship, swimming, water polo, and trekking are held parallel to the festival. An organising committee meeting on Friday noted that the MRF had already found its place in the World adventure tourism map.

ADVERTISEMENT

While MLA Linto Joseph opened the meeting, Koodaranhi grama panchayat president Adarsh Joseph presided over it. District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, Assistant Collector Ayush Goyal, CEO of Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS) Binu Kuriakose, District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) Secretary Nikhil Das, and presidents of various grama panchayats in the upland region took part in the meeting.

The MRF is being organised by the KATPS with the support of Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association, the DTPC, and the State Department of Tourism.

Kayaking for beginners

As part of the MRF, Jelly Fish Water Sports, Beypore is organising a Kayaking competition for beginners on river Chaliyar at Kolathara on Sunday. Around 100 Kayakers from different parts of the State are expected to compete. District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh will inaugurate the event at 9 a.m. Interested persons shall contact Jelly Fish water sports on 9400893112 or 9288004944 to register.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.