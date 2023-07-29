Kayakers from 10 countries to take part in Malabar River Festival

July 29, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kerala will be the venue for the selection trials of Paris Olympics 2024 for the first time as part of the Malabar River Festival and the ninth International Whitewater Kayaking Championship to be held at Kodenchery in Kozhikode district from August 4 to 6.

Thiruvambady MLA Linto Joseph, who is the festival patron, told reporters here on Saturday that kayakers from all States were taking part in the slalom event in the festival and hence it was ideal for the selection trials.

Unlike its previous edition that was rather lacklustre with low participation of professionals due to the pandemic, the ninth edition has kayakers from 10 countries taking part, besides around 200 kayakers from India.

The festival is being organised by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS), the District Tourism Promotion Council, and the Kozhikode district panchayat with technical support from the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA). The championship, held in Iruvazhinji and Chalippuzha rivers, mainly in Kodenchery and Thiruvambady grama panchayats, will consist of events such as kayak slalom, boater cross, and down river race.

The event will be inaugurated by Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman at Pulikkayam at 10 a.m. on August 4. He will also inaugurate the kayaking centre constructed at a cost of ₹1.65 crore. The closing ceremony and prize distribution will be held at Elanthakadavu at 4.30 p.m. on August 6.

The pre-events of the festival kicked off on Saturday with a mud football tournament at Omassery and cross country races from Pulloorampara (men) and Nellikkampoil (women) to Kodenchery. Separate cycling tours from Kozhikode, Kalpetta, and Areekode to Pulikkayam and a triathlon competition will be held on Sunday. A monsoon walk from Thusharagiri to Kakkadampoyil, painting exhibition by K.R. Babu, off-road expedition from Poovaramthodu to Kakkadampoyil, and kite festival at Poovaramthodu are the other pre-events.

A folk music concert by ‘Kanal’ band at Pulikkayam will be an added attraction on the inaugural day.

Alex Thomas and Mercy Pulikkattu, presidents of Kodenchery and Thiruvambady panchayats respectively, were present at the press meet.