KAU appointments to be completed by February 18

Kozhikode

25 January 2021 22:41 IST

Over 150 teachers posted in the last four years

The appointment of teachers to existing vacancies at Kerala Agricultural University will be completed by February 18, Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunilkumar has said.

He was speaking after the online inauguration of the Agricultural Information and Sales Centre of the university at Vengeri in Kozhikode on Monday.

Mr. Sunilkumar pointed out that around 150 teachers had been appointed at the university in the last four years. This was apart from increasing the number of seats for various courses from 260 to 420 during the term, he said.

The Minister also made it clear that steps would be taken on a war footing ahead of the expiry of the existing rank lists to fill the remaining vacancies.