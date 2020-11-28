KOZHIKODE

28 November 2020 22:45 IST

The 31st anniversary of Thodayam Kathakali Yogam and National Kathakali Day will be celebrated on Sunday at Padmasree Kalyana Mandapam at Thali, Kozhikode. M.V. Shreyams Kumar, MP, will open the event while present Mayor Thottathil Raveendran will be the guest of honour.

The annual Thodayam awards will be presented to Kottakkal Devadas, Kalamandalam Rajasekharan, Mathur Govindan Kutty, and Kottakkal Madhu during the event that will be held in keeping with the COVID-19 protocol. Kathakali performances Nalacharitham (fourth day) and Balivijayam will be held later, a press release said.

