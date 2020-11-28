Kozhikode

Kathakali Day

The 31st anniversary of Thodayam Kathakali Yogam and National Kathakali Day will be celebrated on Sunday at Padmasree Kalyana Mandapam at Thali, Kozhikode. M.V. Shreyams Kumar, MP, will open the event while present Mayor Thottathil Raveendran will be the guest of honour.

The annual Thodayam awards will be presented to Kottakkal Devadas, Kalamandalam Rajasekharan, Mathur Govindan Kutty, and Kottakkal Madhu during the event that will be held in keeping with the COVID-19 protocol. Kathakali performances Nalacharitham (fourth day) and Balivijayam will be held later, a press release said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2020 10:46:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/kathakali-day/article33202152.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY