KAT directs govt. to transfer Kozhikode medical college principal

December 13, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) has directed the Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, to appoint K.K. Mubarak as Principal, Government Medical College, Kozhikode, and appoint E.V. Gopi, the incumbent, to another suitable post.

An order to this effect was issued on December 6. This follows a petition filed by Dr. Mubarak, who is right now Principal, Government Medical College, Wayanad. The Health Secretary has been asked to issue orders for his transfer in two weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of the KAT order. Dr. Mubarak is due to retire from service on April 30, 2023. Dr. Gopi refused to comment on the issue, saying it was up to the government to act on the order.

Dr. Mubarak had claimed that the government turned down his request to be posted as principal in Kozhikode, considering “public interest and administrative reasons”. He was promoted and posted as principal in Wayanad on July 29, 2021. Dr. Mubarak is a resident of Kozhikode district and his wife is working at the medical college, Kozhikode. Considering that he is left with less than a year in service, he submitted repeated requests to be posted as principal there when the post fell vacant on April 30. When the requests were not considered, he approached the tribunal. The plea was disposed of on June 14. The tribunal directed the secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare to pass appropriate orders in stipulated time.

The government, however, found that since he had been working as principal in another medical college for about a year, he had a “creative role” in the establishment of the institution. Considering the transfer request at that stage would affect the construction work and setting up of the medical college, it was pointed out. Dr. Gopi, who was working as Professor, Department of Surgery, in Kozhikode, was promoted as principal thereafter.

However, Dr. Mubarak pointed out that there was no medical college in Wayanad now. The district hospital at Mananthavady had been renamed as a medical college. Though land had been identified, the property had not been transferred to the Directorate of Medical Education and construction work was yet to begin. The principal had no role even if the work starts. Many of the medical officers posted at Wayanad had been redeployed elsewhere too. The tribunal accepted his arguments and ordered that Dr. Mubarak be transferred.

