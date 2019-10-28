Kashmir people shouldhave a say in their fate’

All India Progressive Women’s Association (AIPWA) secretary Kavitha Krishnan has said that the people of Kashmir should have a voice on what is happening to the State and that their fate should not be a barter game between India and Pakistan.

Delivering the inaugural address at a meeting in support of Kashmir, organised by Nisa, the Progressive Muslim Women’s Forum in Kozhikode, on Monday, she said that human rights violations were blatant in Kashmir.

Ms. Krishnan was part of the five-member women delegation including Annie Raja of the National Federation of Indian Women and former National Women’s Commission member Syeda Hameed that visited Kashmir between September 17 and 21.

“Young boys of the age group 9 to 19 were being illegally detained by the armed forces and night raids in villages are rampant,” she said, adding that the number of detainees could be as high as 13,000, though official figures were not available.

Noting that the people of Kashmir were trying to control the narrative in their own way by peaceful civil disobedience, Ms. Krishnan said that they had refused to open the closed shops during the daytime, despite the police forcing them to open to show that everything was normal in Kashmir. The media in Kashmir had been successful to a great extent in bringing the issue to international attention, despite the restrictions, she said.

The State Human Rights Commission and Child Rights Commission in Jammu and Kashmir had been dissolved after it lost the State status. Even the Supreme Court was looking the other way and delaying hearing of the human rights cases from Kashmir, Ms. Krishnan alleged.

The Congress rule too had been oppressive in Jammu and Kashmir and it did not want the issue to be discussed in international platforms. But, the BJP wanted it to be discussed to establish that Kashmir did not want to be part of India as most of the people were Muslims, Ms. Krishnan said, adding that the revoking of Article 370 was part of the BJP’s “anti-Muslim hate politics”.

Human rights activist P.A. Pouran presided over the meeting while Nisa president V.P. Zuhara and Anweshi president K. Ajitha spoke on the occasion.