Kasaragod to roll out comprehensive cancer control programme

Cytology lab, to diagnose the disease, to come up in first phase

The cancer control programme under the Aardram Mission of the State government’s Navakerala Mission was rolled out in Kasaragod district on Thursday. District panchayat president Baby Balakrishnan inaugurated the programme.

In the first phase of the two-phase project, a cytology lab (to diagnose cancer) will be set up at the Kanhangad District Hospital.

District Medical Officer Dr. A.V. Ramdas said that with the establishment of the facility, cancer screening by sampling tumours can be done in the district hospital itself. Currently, private institutions and the Malabar Cancer Centre are being relied upon for the process. In addition, cervical cancer and leukaemia tests can also be conducted at the facility, he added.

The lab would be set up at a cost of ₹10 lakh and the services of pathologist Nimmi Prasad, who worked at the Malabar Cancer Centre, will be availed for the programme, Mr. Ramdas said.

Second phase

In the second phase, cancer screening camps will be conducted in all panchayats of the district using Asha workers. Apart from this, special training will be given to doctors and hospital staff of the district government hospital to conduct tests.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the district panchayat has earmarked ₹2 lakh for training and conducting the camp.