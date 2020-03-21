Kasaragod on high alert

The Kasaragod district administration has started taking stringent steps against people and traders found defying orders imposed in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

The situation in the district has raised alarm after six persons tested positive for the disease on Friday.

Route map not traced

The Health Department has not been able to trace the route map of a COVID-19-positive patient, who traveled from Dubai to Karipur airport and reached Kasaragod on March 12. District Collector D. Sajith Babu said the patient, who had traveled to several places, was not revealing the truth and was misguiding authorities.

The patient had something to hide, said the Collector.

He added that the patient had donated blood in Mangaluru, which the authorities got to know on Saturday. He also attended weddings,football matches and visited several places along with his family.

Shops, offices closed

The Collector said the government had given the order to take necessary steps that would help control the spread of disease. “We have ordered that no shops and commercial establishments, except those that provide essential service, will remain open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” he said.

Shops that were opened on Saturday were forcibly closed down and the Collector himself visited the places to ensure that the orders were implemented.

For two weeks, all temples, churches, mosques and other centers where people gather would remain closed. All clubs, movie theaters and other establishments that conduct social events will remain closed. Government and private offices too would remain closed for two weeks, said the Collector.

He appealed to those who had returned from the Middle East after February 20 to visit the nearest primary health centres.