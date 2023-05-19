‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ adalat at Vadakara settles 973 complaints

May 19, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

The State government’s ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ adalat organised in the presence of two ministers at the Vadakara town hall on Friday settled 973 complaints, which had been pending for several months with various government offices under the Vadakara taluk. As many as 1,041 complaints were considered at the mega adalat, which also witnessed the distribution of priority ration cards to 23 eligible beneficiaries.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran and Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil were present, among other people’s representatives from the district, at the adalat. A majority of complaints pertained to settlement of land issues, remittance of land or building tax, classification of land, delay in disbursement of financial aid for building houses, and construction of roads.

Officials said around 500 fresh complaints were accepted in file at the adalat, which was organised to mark the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. They said instructions were issued on the spot to the heads of various departments to quickly address people’s grievances.

ADVERTISEMENT

The distribution of newly sanctioned priority ration cards came as a relief to several beneficiaries. There were card holders undergoing treatment for serious ailments. The taluk supply office had received 98 applications, of which 23 were considered for priority cards. Mr. Saseendran and Mr. Devarkovil handed over the cards to the beneficiaries.

Complaints submitted by differently abled persons, senior citizens, and students were given special consideration. Officials were instructed to encourage spot complaints and ensure quick solutions. District Collector A. Geetha, Additional District Magistrate C. Mohammed, and MLAs were present.