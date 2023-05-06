Karuthalum Kaithangum offers relief to many in Koyilandy taluk

May 06, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

As many as 14 families in Koyilandy taluk had their APL ration cards converted to BPL at the ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ adalat on Saturday.

The government has decided to provide BPL cards to families that have members suffering from critical illness as it ensures them several benefits during treatment. Accordingly, 81 applications were submitted at the adalat in Koyilandy taluk alone. After scrutiny, officials found that 14 of them were qualified to be shifted to the BPL category, and their cards were distributed at the adalat.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, and Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil took part in the adalat held at the Koyilandy Town Hall. Besides the 1,118 complaints that were submitted in advance, around 350 complaints were submitted on the spot. As many as 450 complaints were resolved. Meanwhile, 564 complaints have been forwarded to various departments for further action.

Revenue Minister ordered the shifting of a transformer at Thikkodi to a better location after a woman who resided nearby claimed that it was a threat to her life and property.

Several people, including differently abled, had their pensions sanctioned or restored at the adalat.