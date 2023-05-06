ADVERTISEMENT

Karuthalum Kaithangum offers relief to many in Koyilandy taluk

May 06, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

Around 1,500 complaints submitted at the adalat, and as many as 450 resolved

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 14 families in Koyilandy taluk had their APL ration cards converted to BPL at the ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ adalat on Saturday.

The government has decided to provide BPL cards to families that have members suffering from critical illness as it ensures them several benefits during treatment. Accordingly, 81 applications were submitted at the adalat in Koyilandy taluk alone. After scrutiny, officials found that 14 of them were qualified to be shifted to the BPL category, and their cards were distributed at the adalat.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, and Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil took part in the adalat held at the Koyilandy Town Hall. Besides the 1,118 complaints that were submitted in advance, around 350 complaints were submitted on the spot. As many as 450 complaints were resolved. Meanwhile, 564 complaints have been forwarded to various departments for further action.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue Minister ordered the shifting of a transformer at Thikkodi to a better location after a woman who resided nearby claimed that it was a threat to her life and property.

Several people, including differently abled, had their pensions sanctioned or restored at the adalat.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US