‘Karshaka Sabha’ held

Minister for Forest and Wildlife Protection A.K. Saseendran, on Monday, inaugurated the ‘Karshaka Sabha’ (farmers’ assembly) and ‘Njattuvela Chantha’ (market for agricultural produce) at Kakkodi. The programme was organised by the Kakkodi grama panchayat under the State-level ‘Njangalum Krishiyilekku’ (We too are into farming) programme for promoting self-sufficiency in food crop cultivation. Kakkodi grama panchayat K. Sheeba presided over the event.