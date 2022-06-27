‘Karshaka Sabha’ held
Event held to promote self-sufficiency in food crop cultivation
Minister for Forest and Wildlife Protection A.K. Saseendran, on Monday, inaugurated the ‘Karshaka Sabha’ (farmers’ assembly) and ‘Njattuvela Chantha’ (market for agricultural produce) at Kakkodi. The programme was organised by the Kakkodi grama panchayat under the State-level ‘Njangalum Krishiyilekku’ (We too are into farming) programme for promoting self-sufficiency in food crop cultivation. Kakkodi grama panchayat K. Sheeba presided over the event.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.