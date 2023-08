August 02, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

District Collector A. Geetha on Wednesday opened the Sanjeevani Karkidaka Fest organised by Kudumbashree Mission entrepreneurs in Kozhikode city. All home-made products, including those with medicinal values for Karkidaka treatment, will be available at the fair held in the civil station compound. The fest will go on till August 5, a press release said.

