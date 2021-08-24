Karipur flight crash survivors upset over withdrawal of treatment aid

Kozhikode

24 August 2021 19:47 IST

They say it will double financial burden on their families

The survivors of the Karipur flight crash have expressed shock over the decision of the Air India authorities to discontinue the treatment assistance from September 17. Many who sustained serious injuries say that it will double the financial burden on their families and violate their basic right for quality treatment.

Family members of some of the survivors said they received an official communication from the Air India authorities about the decision to stop the treatment aid which had been covering all eligible persons for over a year. They also complained that the previously announced compensation for the victims and those killed in the crash was delayed for unknown reasons.

A close relative of one of the seriously injured passengers said the discontinuation of treatment aid without even granting the eligible compensation would double their financial burden. He also pointed out that the injured persons were even finding it hard to resume their jobs.

Advertising

Advertising

Some of the relatives also urged State and Union governments to take up the issue and continue the treatment benefits for at least one more year. They said the issue would be taken up with the support of people’s representatives and ministers. One of the main reasons to seek the continuation of treatment aid was that it would not be deducted from the eligible compensation amount.

Meanwhile, Air India sources said it was part of the usual procedures following all existing legal terms and conditions related to the rights of flight crash victims. They also claimed that the offer letter regarding the compensation had already been sent to all eligible persons, but only 84 persons had accepted it.

They said those who accepted the letter would get their compensation amount without any delay. According to official sources, Air India has already spent ₹7 crore for the treatment of the injured persons.