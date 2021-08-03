Karipur airport development: AAI-State govt. meeting soon

Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman Sanjeev Kumar has assured Kozhikode MP M.K. Raghavan that a meeting would soon be held with the State government to discuss land acquisition for the development of the Karipur airport.

The MP had met Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Sindhya and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief Arun Kumar among others to discuss the issue.

The development of the runway will be the priority in the meeting to be scheduled soon. The MP had submitted an alternative master plan for land acquisition earlier this year that reportedly ensures better compensation and steady income for local people with minimal land acquisition. The MP has also requested the DGCA to reconsider the decision not to allow bigger aircraft after the plane crash at Karipur last year.