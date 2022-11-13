Karate students take part in anti-drug campaign

A group of 600 karate students on Sunday lined up in the city for an awareness rally against substance abuse. The event was organised with the support of a prominent martial arts training academy. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, opened the programme. The students also took part in a mass awareness class against drug abuse. District Sports Council president O. Rajagopal, Vimukti District Mission Coordinator E. Priya and senior trainers from various martial art institutes were present.