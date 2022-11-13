A group of 600 karate students on Sunday lined up in the city for an awareness rally against substance abuse. The event was organised with the support of a prominent martial arts training academy. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, opened the programme. The students also took part in a mass awareness class against drug abuse. District Sports Council president O. Rajagopal, Vimukti District Mission Coordinator E. Priya and senior trainers from various martial art institutes were present.
Karate students take part in anti-drug campaign
