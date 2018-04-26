Kappad to host mega dance event

On World Dance Day on April 29, the historic Kappad beach near Kozhikode will witness a dance performance by 1,000 students of Pookkad Kalalayam. They will pay tribute to ‘tradition and humanity’, the theme of the day this year, through a programme titled Sahasra Mayooram.

The event, supported by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), will be held at Thoovappara on the beach and will feature a fusion of various dance forms including Bharatnatyam, Mohiniyattam, Kuchipudi, and folk dance. The 45-minute programme will begin at 5.15 p.m. in the backdrop of the setting sun.

Kathakali maestro Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair too will join the students for the performance. At the end of the event, viewers will get an opportunity to dance, said Sivadasan Pookkad, (Kashi), manager of Kalalayam.

This is for the first time Kalalayam is organising a programme on World Dance Day which is observed on April 29 every year.