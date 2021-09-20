Kozhikode

Kappad beach to reopen today

Kappad beach will be reopen to visitors from Tuesday in line with COVID protocol. The beach was closed following the pandemic-induced restrictions on social life, said a release by the Secretary, District Tourism Promotion Council, Kozhikode.


