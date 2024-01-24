Kanthapuram flags discontinuation of minority scholarship

January 24, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Minority Affairs, seeking steps to address the issues affecting students from the minority communities, particularly the discontinuation of the Maulana Azad National Scholarship for researchers.

A release quoting the Musliyar said on Wednesday that there was a disconnect between the promises given to the students and the disbursement of funds. The National Minority Economic Development Corporation has said that it was struggling to receive funds from the Ministry, he said. While scholarships like Junior Research Fellowship and National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes had seen an increase, the lack of enhancement in minority scholarships or payment of overdue arrears was raising questions on discrimination, he added.

