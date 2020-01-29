Kannur varsity set to go digital

Kannur University is entering the digital age completely by providing online services to its students and employees.

According to varsity IT Centre Director R.K. Sunil Kumar, a mobile-friendly online system will provide university services including applications for examination registration, degree certificates, migration, readmission, and inter-college transfer. The system is connected to the National Academic Depository of Government of India.

Along with the official website of the university, portals of student admissions, research, Human Resources Development Centre, Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Students Welfare Centre, and National Service Scheme will be upgraded, he said.

A new online payment gateway is being readied for students. A new facility, Kannur University Knowledge Network, connecting the university with all the colleges under it through videoconferencing is coming up. A human resource portal has been launched to handle all the university-level appointments.

Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran will inaugurate the online services in February first week, Mr. Kumar added.