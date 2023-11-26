Kannur University literary festival from November 27

November 26, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - KANNUR

Kannur University is all set to host its literary festival — Kannur University Literature Fest (KULF) — from November 27 to 29 on the Thavakara campus, the headquarters of the varsity.

The festival, themed ‘Where diversity meets’, aims to bring the ideas of humanity and empathy to the forefront for students.

Unlike traditional literature festivals, KULF has been designed to provide open spaces for diverse thoughts, with around 100 sessions focusing on the rich culture of north Kerala, exploring the historical roots of Malayalam literature and arts and examining the current political landscape.

Approximately 100 guests, comprising renowned writers, thinkers, and researchers from Kerala and beyond, will contribute their insights at the event.

Writer T. Padmanabhan will inaugurate the fest. The event will be graced by Rajya Sabha member V. Sivadasan and former Minister Kadannappalli Ramachandran.

Over three days and across three venues, the festival anticipates the participation of over 1,000 students, teachers, and the public. It will feature 150 guests including Tamil Nadu Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Udayanidhi Stalin.

Distinguished personalities including Venkatesh Ramakrishnan, Rajan Gurukkal, Sunil P. Ilayidam, Subhash Chandran, Sheela Tomy, S. Hareesh, Ambikasuthan Mangad, M.V. Narayanan, K.M. Sheeba, C. Ravindranath, Vinoy Thomas, Raghavan Payyanad, and other luminaries from various fields across will attend.