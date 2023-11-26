HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kannur University literary festival from November 27

November 26, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Kannur University is all set to host its literary festival — Kannur University Literature Fest (KULF) — from November 27 to 29 on the Thavakara campus, the headquarters of the varsity.

The festival, themed ‘Where diversity meets’, aims to bring the ideas of humanity and empathy to the forefront for students.

Unlike traditional literature festivals, KULF has been designed to provide open spaces for diverse thoughts, with around 100 sessions focusing on the rich culture of north Kerala, exploring the historical roots of Malayalam literature and arts and examining the current political landscape.

Approximately 100 guests, comprising renowned writers, thinkers, and researchers from Kerala and beyond, will contribute their insights at the event.

Writer T. Padmanabhan will inaugurate the fest. The event will be graced by Rajya Sabha member V. Sivadasan and former Minister Kadannappalli Ramachandran.

Over three days and across three venues, the festival anticipates the participation of over 1,000 students, teachers, and the public. It will feature 150 guests including Tamil Nadu Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Udayanidhi Stalin.

Distinguished personalities including Venkatesh Ramakrishnan, Rajan Gurukkal, Sunil P. Ilayidam, Subhash Chandran, Sheela Tomy, S. Hareesh, Ambikasuthan Mangad, M.V. Narayanan, K.M. Sheeba, C. Ravindranath, Vinoy Thomas, Raghavan Payyanad, and other luminaries from various fields across will attend.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kannur / Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.