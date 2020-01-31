Kannur-Kozhikode passenger extended to Shoranur

The Railway Board has approved the extension of Kannur-Kozhikode-Kannur passenger (train nos 56652/56653) up to Shoranur Junction with effect from February 1.
The trains will have halts at Kallayi, Feroke, Kadalundi, Parappangandi, Tanur, Tirur, Tirunavaya, Kuttipuram, Pallippuram, Pattambi, Karakkad, and Shoranur.
There will be no change in halt and timings of the trains between Kannur and Kozhikode. Also, there is no change in composition, rake link, and loco link. The development comes after M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, met senior officials of the Southern Railway in Chennai and took up the matter with the Railway Board.
