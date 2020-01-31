Kozhikode

Kannur-Kozhikode passenger extended to Shoranur

more-in

The Railway Board has approved the extension of Kannur-Kozhikode-Kannur passenger (train nos 56652/56653) up to Shoranur Junction with effect from February 1.

The trains will have halts at Kallayi, Feroke, Kadalundi, Parappangandi, Tanur, Tirur, Tirunavaya, Kuttipuram, Pallippuram, Pattambi, Karakkad, and Shoranur.

There will be no change in halt and timings of the trains between Kannur and Kozhikode. Also, there is no change in composition, rake link, and loco link. The development comes after M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, met senior officials of the Southern Railway in Chennai and took up the matter with the Railway Board.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
public transport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 12:08:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/kannur-kozhikode-passenger-extended-to-shoranur/article30696147.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY