Kannur Corporation all set to open She Lodge for students, working women

February 26, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KANNUR

Thirty five beds have been set up in the first phase

The Hindu Bureau

With the aim to provide accommodation at reduced rates for women coming to town, the Kannur Corporation is coming up with a She Lodge in the district.

Working women and those studying in government-aided institutions will be given lodging on a monthly rental basis. She Lodge will also be helpful for women who arrive at the town during night.

A rent of ₹3,000 for working women and ₹1,500 for students will be charged at the facility, which is a dormitory system.

Thirty five beds have been set up in the first phase and a mess facility will also be readied.

The completed lodge, which is coming up behind the petrol bunk at Caltex, will be opened within two-weeks time. The lodge is to be opened at the top floor of the comfort station building.

As of now, a similar women’s hostel is functioning under the corporation near Thavakara.

