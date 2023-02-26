Kannur Corporation all set to open She Lodge for students, working women

February 26, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KANNUR

With the aim to provide accommodation at reduced rates for women coming to town, the Kannur Corporation is coming up with a She Lodge in the district.

Working women and those studying in government-aided institutions will be given lodging on a monthly rental basis. She Lodge will also be helpful for women who arrive at the town during night.

A rent of ₹3,000 for working women and ₹1,500 for students will be charged at the facility, which is a dormitory system.

Thirty five beds have been set up in the first phase and a mess facility will also be readied.

The completed lodge, which is coming up behind the petrol bunk at Caltex, will be opened within two-weeks time. The lodge is to be opened at the top floor of the comfort station building.

As of now, a similar women’s hostel is functioning under the corporation near Thavakara.