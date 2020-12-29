Kannathil Jameela back at helm of district panchayat

Wealth of experience, track record work in her favour

Her wealth of experience in running the local self government bodies, coupled with social and political commitments did not make the district Communist Party of India CPI(M) think twice to choose Kannathil Jameela to head the Kozhikode District Panchayat the second time.

As president of the district panchayat from 2010-2015, she took the initiative to successfully implement the Sneha Sparsham project for helping persons with kidney diseases. The project got a tremendous response from the public as well as other local bodies. Her comeback, many believe, will re-focus on social and welfare projects once again. As then, the post has been reserved for women now.

Originally a native of Kuttiyadi, Ms. Jameela won the polls this time from the Nanmanda division of the district panchayat after defeating the Congress nominee by a margin of over 8,000 votes. The Left Democratic Front, the coalition, which the CPI(M), leads also has a brute majority with 18 seats in the 27-member council.

Ms. Jameela’s entry into electoral politics was when she fought the polls from Thalakulathoor grama panchayat in 1995 and also became its president. At that time, she was area committee president of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), a women’s affiliate of the CPI(M). Subsequently, she became a member of the party in 1997.

She was also the Chelannur block panchayat president during 2005-2010 before the came to the district panchayat a decade ago. Now, she is a member of the CPI(M) district committee and also district president of AIWDA.

She is also State joint secretary of the AIDWA and one of the representatives of government in the State Orphanage Committee.