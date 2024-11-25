 />

Kandakarnan Thira performed

Published - November 25, 2024 01:51 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
A performance of Kandakarnan Thira on the occasion of World Heritage Day celebrations at the Krishna Menon Museum and Art Gallery in Kozhikode on Sunday.

A performance of Kandakarnan Thira on the occasion of World Heritage Day celebrations at the Krishna Menon Museum and Art Gallery in Kozhikode on Sunday.

Hundreds gathered at the Krishna Menon Museum and Art Gallery in Kozhikode on Sunday evening to witness the Kandakarnan Thira performance organised as part of the World Heritage Day celebrations. The Thira with 14 blazing torches attached to its body and marks left behind by smallpox on its face represents the survival of the human race from contagious diseases.

The performance was preceded by Kuzhal Pattu, a performance of the wind instrument Kuzhal in solo. It is often used only as an accompaniment with Chenda. A Pancharimelam also followed.

The other attractions of the day included a Kuruthola workshop for the students of the pre-metric hostel under the Department of Scheduled Tribe Welfare, a Heritage Quiz for UP and High School students, and a Duff Mutt performance by the team of GHSS, Kokkallur.

