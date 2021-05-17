Kanathil Jameela resigns as district panchayat president

Kozhikode

Kanathil Jameela, who has been elected to the Assembly from the Koyilandy constituency, resigned from her post as the Kozhikode District Panchayat president. She has also quit as a division member of the local body. She submitted her resignation letter to District Panchayat Secretary T. Ahammed Kabeer on Monday. Vice president M.P. Sivanandan will hold the additional charge of the president for the time being.

Ms. Jameela represented the Nanmanda division in the district panchayat. A by-election will be held soon in the division to elect a new representative as per the directions of the Election Commission.

