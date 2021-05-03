Kanathil Jameela registers comfortable win in Koyilandy

KOZHIKODE

03 May 2021 01:07 IST

Kozhikode District Panchayat President Kanathil Jameela registered a comfortable victory in Koyilandy Assembly constituency by getting a majority of 8,472 votes on Sunday.

While Ms. Jameela, the Left Democratic Front candidate, won 75,628 of the total 1,61,592 votes polled, Congress leader N. Subrahmanian, her United Democratic Front rival, won 67,156 votes. N.P. Radhakrishnan, the National Democratic Alliance candidate, won 17,555 votes. The LDF has been winning the seat since 2006.

In the 2016 polls too, Mr. Subrahmanyan had contested as a UDF candidate from here, but lost to K. Dasan by 13,369 votes. He is reported to have continued his work in the constituency in the past five years and was able to reduce the majority of the LDF candidate.

