HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Kanalvelicham’ depicts life-altering experiences of a burn survivor

Sculptures of Ranjumol C. are expressions of her inner turmoil after a burn injury

July 23, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

Aabha Raveendran
Artist Ranjumol C. with her sculptures at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi art gallery in Kozhikode.

Artist Ranjumol C. with her sculptures at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi art gallery in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

‘Kanal Velicham’, an exhibition of sculptures or rather installations by artist Ranjumol C., in progress at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode, is a depiction of the inner turmoil of the artist. It is clear that her life-altering experiences have inspired the artist beyond bounds.

Ranjumol is a burn survivor who took art seriously in her mid-twenties to overcome her trauma. She found solace in it, enough to pursue a career in art. Fresh out of her undergraduate course in fine arts (sculpture) from RLV College in Thripunithura, Ernakulam, this native of Valanchery, Malappuram, is known for the unusual ways of expressing her feelings as well as the unique medium she uses for it.

“Most of these works are based on my life. There is a story behind each of them”, Ranjumol said.

She uses very unusual and eco-friendly mediums such as coconut parts, straws, jute threads, seed pods, marbles, palm fibres, and coal, besides reclaimed wood, dry leaves, and even spider webs for her works.

“It took me more than a year to collect all these. I went trekking in the forest to find the seeds, seed pods, and stones,” she explained.

The exhibition, curated by Sudheesh Kottembram, was inaugurated by Akademi chairman Murali Cheeroth on July 15. It will conclude on Monday. 

Related Topics

arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.