‘Kanalvelicham’ depicts life-altering experiences of a burn survivor

July 23, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘Kanal Velicham’, an exhibition of sculptures or rather installations by artist Ranjumol C., in progress at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode, is a depiction of the inner turmoil of the artist. It is clear that her life-altering experiences have inspired the artist beyond bounds.

Ranjumol is a burn survivor who took art seriously in her mid-twenties to overcome her trauma. She found solace in it, enough to pursue a career in art. Fresh out of her undergraduate course in fine arts (sculpture) from RLV College in Thripunithura, Ernakulam, this native of Valanchery, Malappuram, is known for the unusual ways of expressing her feelings as well as the unique medium she uses for it.

“Most of these works are based on my life. There is a story behind each of them”, Ranjumol said.

She uses very unusual and eco-friendly mediums such as coconut parts, straws, jute threads, seed pods, marbles, palm fibres, and coal, besides reclaimed wood, dry leaves, and even spider webs for her works.

“It took me more than a year to collect all these. I went trekking in the forest to find the seeds, seed pods, and stones,” she explained.

The exhibition, curated by Sudheesh Kottembram, was inaugurated by Akademi chairman Murali Cheeroth on July 15. It will conclude on Monday.