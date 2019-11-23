Kalyanji Anandji nite on November 30

The Music Artistes Association (MAA), Kozhikode, on the occasion of its 10th anniversary, is organising a Kalyanji Anandji music night on November 30 at the beach open stage in Kozhikode. Noted musician Anandji will be the guest of honour for the event. Around 60 musicians, including singers from Mumbai and Chennai, will be part of the event organised to raise funds to help the families of musicians who are in distress. The 10th anniversary celebrations will begin on Sunday at Tagore Centenary Hall.