Kalluthankadavu project gets award

Kozhikode

24 December 2020 23:59 IST

For rehabilitation of slum residents

The Kozhikode Corporation has bagged an award instituted by Skoch International in the governance category for its rehabilitation of slum residents as part of the Kalluthankadavu apartment project. According to a release on Thursday, the civic body has been given a silver medal.

As many as 720 nominations were considered and the award winners were decided through a four-stage scrutiny.

The Kalluthankadavu apartment complex has 141 dwellings and the construction was completed through private participation. Describing the project as a model for other civic bodies, the award jury said that the corporation did not have to spend funds for the construction. The project also helped gain the confidence of the people for private sector-aided government project.

Advertising

Advertising

The apartment complex was thrown open by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 2019.