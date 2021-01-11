Kozhikode

Kala Utsav begins today

Kozhikode will host the State-level contestants for Kala Utsav, a national-level arts competition for school students, which begins on Monday.

18 events

Students from all the States and Union Territories in the country will compete in 18 events.

Due to COVID-induced restrictions, competitions are held online this time.

The events will be live-streamed from Kozhikode while the judgement will be carried out from Delhi.

Samagra Shiksha, Kozhikode, is coordinating the event.

Studio set up

District Project Coordinator Abdul Hakeem said that a state-of-the-art studio has been set up for live-streaming of events such as classical music, folk music, classical dance, folk dance and instrumental music.

Besides, events such as painting, clay modelling and toy making will be held at the Government Higher Secondary School auditorium at Karaparamba in Kozhikode.

