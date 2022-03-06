‘Kala Jadha’ in Kozhikode to mark Women’s Day

Awareness drive against dowry system

The State-level launch of ‘Sthree Sakthi Kala Jadha’ will be held at Tagore Centenary Hall on March 8 as part of International Women’s Day observance. Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan will inaugurate the programme. The ‘Kala Jadha’ is an awareness show against the dowry system and other atrocities against women, says a press release.