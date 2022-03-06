‘Kala Jadha’ in Kozhikode to mark Women’s Day
Awareness drive against dowry system
The State-level launch of ‘Sthree Sakthi Kala Jadha’ will be held at Tagore Centenary Hall on March 8 as part of International Women’s Day observance. Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan will inaugurate the programme. The ‘Kala Jadha’ is an awareness show against the dowry system and other atrocities against women, says a press release.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.