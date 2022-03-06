Kozhikode

‘Kala Jadha’ in Kozhikode to mark Women’s Day

The State-level launch of ‘Sthree Sakthi Kala Jadha’ will be held at Tagore Centenary Hall on March 8 as part of International Women’s Day observance. Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan will inaugurate the programme. The ‘Kala Jadha’ is an awareness show against the dowry system and other atrocities against women, says a press release.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2022 6:43:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/kala-jadha-in-kozhikode-to-mark-womens-day/article65198321.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY