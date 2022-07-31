KALA hosts Mohammed Rafi nite in Kozhikode
Various excellence awards distributed
The Kozhikode Art Lovers Association (KALA) organised a musical tribute to legendary singer Mohammed Rafi to commemorate his 42nd death anniversary here on Sunday. Singers Abid Anwar, Gopika Menon, Riyas Calicut, Firoz Hiba, Inham Rafeeq, and Devananda Rajesh were among those who took part in the event at Tagore Centenary hall. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, opened the memorial meeting. Various excellence awards instituted by KALA were also distributed.
