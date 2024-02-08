Kakkayam ecotourism spot to be reopened soon

February 08, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kakkayam ecotourism spot will be reopened to tourists within a week after the Forest department reviews security arrangements in the area.

Though power fencing or digging of trenches is hardly possible around the sanctuary owing to geographical features of the terrain, discussions are on to deploy more watchers to keep an eye on stray animals, especially bisons.

It was on January 20 that a 32-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter were attacked by a bison at Kakkayam. The animal had strayed into the location through an unguarded stretch of the Malabar Wildlife Sanctuary. Both the mother and the child sustained serious injuries in the incident. The following day, the tourist destination was temporarily closed by the Forest department.

According to Forest officials, fortification of the vast area around the ecotourism spot is impractical though local residents have been demanding it, unaware of the challenges. They said that improved vigil on the part of visitors and compliance with rules could ensure a safe ambiance.

A senior Forest official said there were visitors who frequently violated safety instructions and entered restricted areas for adventure activities. Some visitors also attempt to feed animals or abandon food items in the area thereby attracting the attention of animals, he added.

Meanwhile, some farmers’ organisations in the upland areas alleged that the Forest department had been turning a blind eye to the issue without adopting any preventive measures. According to them, not even a small portion of the huge funds collected as entrance fee was invested in the area for safety measures.