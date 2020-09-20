Kozhikode

Kakkayam dam to be opened

People staying on the banks of the Kuttiadi River have been asked to be on alert, as the district administration has ordered to lift the shutters of the Kakkayam dam at 7 a.m. on Monday in view of the rising water level there. Water level in the Kuttiadi River is likely to rise up to 100 cm.

