Kakkayam dam shutters opened, red alert issued in nearby areas

People living close to Kuttiyadi river told to stay alert

The shutters of the Kakkayam dam were opened on Thursday evening after multiple rounds of alerts. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The shutters of the Kakkayam dam were partly opened on Thursday evening after water level touched the red alert level. The shutters were lifted up to five centimetres as part of efforts to drain water in compliance with the dam safety protocol.

Officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) said the reservoir area had witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday, prompting them to take immediate safety measures in consultation with the District Disaster Management Authority. Red alert was issued as water level touched 756.90 metres, they added.

The shutters were raised after multiple rounds of warning to local residents. People staying close to the Kuttiyadi river were asked to remain watchful subsequent to the red alert issued by District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy. The communication from the Collector said the existing water level in the river could rise up to two-and-a-half feet with the opening of the shutters.

On Thursday, the Revenue department confirmed the partial destruction of nine houses in various parts of Kozhikode district. Six villages were found reeling under the impact of rain-related calamities. No death was reported till late in the evening.

Power supply was interrupted in rural areas following heavy rains. Several small-scale industrial units were forced to suspend work owing to erratic power supply. KSEB officials said repair works could be completed by Friday noon.