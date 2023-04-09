KAFE concludes, to be back next January

April 09, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

Noted dancer and Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam Mallika Sarabhai has said that the “flow of art in our daily lives is what makes us ‘humane’ beings.”

Delivering the keynote address at the valedictory event of the Kerala Art Feast (KAFE) in Kozhikode on Sunday, she appreciated the response to art in Kerala, comparing it to her home State Gujarat where stock markets and enterprises rather than art was talked about. She was impressed by the Freedom Square on the Kozhikode beach, where the event was held, and commented that it could inspire artistes to come and experiment.

Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas, who inaugurated the event, said that honouring artistes for their opinions and statements was key at a time when fascist forces were targeting artistes and writers. He added that get-togethers such as KAFE were important for the upkeep of democracy.

Presiding over the function, Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor Dr. M.V. Narayanan explained how the programme, which was initially perceived as just a festival of plays by Jayaprakash Kuloor, became bigger with the inclusion of a Russian dance troupe, cultural programmes, discussions, and dialogues. He expressed hope that the festival would come back next year with a variety of programmes.

Mr. Riyas released 100 Russian books published by Insight Publica, while Ms. Sarabhai released books written by Rekha Raj and Yama. Festival organiser Sumesh Insight, Honorary Russian Consul of Kerala Ratheesh Nair, and Rekha Raj, besides Mr. Kuloor spoke on the occasion.

As many as 37 plays by Mr. Kuloor were staged at four venues as part of the Kuloor Fest, a segment of KAFE, besides the staging of scenes from Shakespeare directed by Mr. Kuloor. A Russian cultural centre was opened in Kozhikode on Saturday as part of the festival, while Russian art forms were staged on two days.

The other segments of KAFE included ‘Kala Samsaram’ in which discussions and dialogues on how to appreciate art were held and ‘Vagbhatanandam’ in which talks on Guru Vagbhatananda were held.