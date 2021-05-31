Kadalundi to get police aid post

Local people now depend on Feroke, Beypore stations

The city police will open an aid post at Kadalundi on Saturday to effectively address the grievances of residents who share borders with Feroke and Beypore police stations. Efforts are on to furnish a rented building near the Kadalundi level cross for launching the service.

Initially, the aid post will have a sub inspector, a senior civil police officer and eight civil police officers. All the major services currently available through the local police stations will be accessible to the public from the aid post. It will also be helpful for those who frequently depended on the services of distantly located Feroke and Beypore stations.

Police officials from Feroke station said there was a small police aid post in the area earlier which was closed down a few years ago following the unavailability of a good office building. The reopening was recommended recently taking into account the local residents’ plea for better police patrol activities and surveillance against anti-social elements, they said.

The police aid post is also the fruition of various local body representatives’ persistent demands and follow-up activities with the police higher ups.

According to them, the area has been in demand of improved police surveillance measures and service with its prominence as an emerging tourism destination. Assistant Commissioner A.M. Siddique said the aid post set up as part of facilitating a decentralised administration might be upgraded to a full-fledged station within a year. “There is an official proposal for the same which will lessen the existing workload on both Feroke and Beypore stations. The aid post is the first step to the goal,” he told The Hindu.

On Sunday, Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas, along with senior police officers, visited the spot for the final inspection. District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao and District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A.V. George were present.