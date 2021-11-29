Kadalundi to developed into ‘street tourism’ destination

Kozhikode

29 November 2021 01:15 IST

The project envisages development of streets based on the speciality of the locality

Kadalundi in Kozhikode district is all set to become one of the destinations for Street Tourism, a novel concept that the Department of Tourism is planning to implement.

STREET is an acronym for Sustainable, Tangible, Responsible, Experiential, Ethnic Tourism Hubs, developed by the Responsible Tourism Mission following the new slogan of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, ‘Tourism for Inclusive Growth’.

Accordingly, the STREET project is being implemented in several parts of the State laying stress on village tourism.

Advertising

Advertising

Kadalundi, with its thick mangrove forests, bird sanctuary, and the Kadalundi river, has a lot to offer in many of these categories. The grama panchayat is also part of the Comprehensive Responsible Tourism Development Project for Beypore. The project is all about setting up streets in each of these destinations based on the speciality of the locality.

There will be cultural streets, green streets, ethnic cuisine street, food street, village life experience street, experiential tourism street, agri-tourism street, water street, and art street.

Each of the destinations will have at least three of these different kinds of streets, and the decision will rest with the local bodies. The project will be implemented in four years, and around 1,000 units will be set up by then.

It was Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas who announced on Saturday that the project would be implemented in Thrithala, Pattithara (Palakkad), Pinarayi, Ancharakandy (Kannur), Maravanthuruthu, Manchira (Kottayam), Valiyaparamba (Kasaragod), Kanthallur (Idukki), and Chekadi (Wayanad), besides Kadalundi in the first phase.