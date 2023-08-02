‘Kabanikkayi Wayanad’ digital mapping concludes

August 02, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KALPETTA

As many as 750 water sources, including rivulets and streams, have been identified in Wayanad district under the ‘Kabanikkayi Wayanad’, a digital mapping campaign to rejuvenate the Kabani, a major tributary of the Cauvery.

The campaign was organised by the Haritha Keralam Mission with the support of local bodies. The campaign aimed at ensuring the very existence of Kabani and mitigating the impacts of climate change. It will be achieved by rejuvenating the river and rivulets by linking the four sectors of agriculture, tourism, garbage disposal, and water conservation.

Five teams of the Nava Kerala Action Plan conducted surveys for the purpose. Forty-eight students of Government Engineering College, Mananthavady, and Government Polytechnic College, Meenangadi, also took part in the campaign. Special training programmes were also organised for them.

Mapping has been completed in 15 civic bodies. The presentation of the ‘mapathon’ and draft plans will be held soon.

The first presentation of the draft of a plan for the purpose will be held in Vythiri grama panchayat, where Kabani originates, on August 4.

