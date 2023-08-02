HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Kabanikkayi Wayanad’ digital mapping concludes

Mapping completed in 15 civic bodies; presentation of ‘mapathon’ and draft plans to be held soon

August 02, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 750 water sources, including rivulets and streams, have been identified in Wayanad district under the ‘Kabanikkayi Wayanad’, a digital mapping campaign to rejuvenate the Kabani, a major tributary of the Cauvery.

The campaign was organised by the Haritha Keralam Mission with the support of local bodies. The campaign aimed at ensuring the very existence of Kabani and mitigating the impacts of climate change. It will be achieved by rejuvenating the river and rivulets by linking the four sectors of agriculture, tourism, garbage disposal, and water conservation.

Five teams of the Nava Kerala Action Plan conducted surveys for the purpose. Forty-eight students of Government Engineering College, Mananthavady, and Government Polytechnic College, Meenangadi, also took part in the campaign. Special training programmes were also organised for them.

Mapping has been completed in 15 civic bodies. The presentation of the ‘mapathon’ and draft plans will be held soon.

The first presentation of the draft of a plan for the purpose will be held in Vythiri grama panchayat, where Kabani originates, on August 4.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.